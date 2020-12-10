DQ Grill & Chill Restaurant Coming to Ardmore

Seasoned Restaurateurs Announce New Site for Carter County

Ardmore, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ardmore is in for a treat.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), the legacy brand beloved for its mouthwatering meals and tasty treats, recently announced plans to bring a DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant to Ardmore. Set to open on December 10, the restaurant will be located at 1425 12th Ave. NW.

Internationally recognized as the most fun-filled, fan-filled QSR brand to work at, eat at and treat at, the DQ Grill & Chill® flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience. Beyond soft-serve favorites, at DQ Grill & Chill® restaurants, DQ® fans can also enjoy made-to-order lunch and dinner options including GrillBurgers

, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches.

The forthcoming DQ Grill & Chill® location features a modern, open-air grill, separate “Grill” and “Chill” sections, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. The location will be locally owned and operated by LG2 Restaurant Group members Scott Lay, Jordan and Terry Giles. This will be the sixth franchise location the team has opened together.

“Dairy Queen® has a strong brand that puts its community first, and we’re excited to bring that to Ardmore,” said Jordan Giles. “I was drawn to DQ®’s family approach to franchisees, which has great leadership support and promotes building relationships with customers. We’re looking forward to providing Carter County with exceptional food quality and customer service with classic Dairy Queen® sweets and treats.”

The team of Giles and Lay have extensive previous experience with Dairy Queen®. Terry Giles has more than 40 years of experience in the franchising industry and currently owns 15 Dairy Queen® locations. Scott Lay operates more than 10 DQ® restaurants and has extended the brands reach throughout the Northeast Texas and Austin areas. With their previous successes, the team looks forward to bringing Ardmore Dairy Queen® fans their favorite restaurant and menu items closer to home.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success for 80 years, the Dairy Queen® system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

To learn more about the Dairy Queen® brand, visit www.dairyqueen.com .

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com .

Media Contact:

Anastasia Maragos

All Points Public Relations

847-897-7492

amaragos@allpointspr.com

