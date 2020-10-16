DQ Grill & Chill Coming to Charlotte

Multi-Brand Operator Diversifies with World-Leading QSR Concept

Charlotte, NC ( RestaurantNews.com ) DQ® fans, rejoice. Charlotte just got a whole lot sweeter.

American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), franchisor of the timeless DQ® brand cherished for its classic delectable fare and frozen treats, recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill® restaurant opening in Charlotte. Conveniently situated at 1339 West Sugar Creek Rd., the restaurant is locally owned by multi-brand franchise operator Raken Shah.

While following local county guidelines and safety protocols, the forthcoming restaurant will officially open Saturday, October 17 and will serve fans daily through its drive-thru.

“After growing anticipation, I’m thrilled to finally open our doors to the Charlotte community,” said Shah. “The DQ® fanbase is strong because of happiness it brings to so many people, and we’re all in need of something sweet right now. We’re looking forward to providing joy through quality, convenient food, tasty treats and top-notch customer service.”

Shah, a seasoned serial entrepreneur and Charlotte resident, owns and operates multiple staple businesses throughout the region including Marriott International, Exxon Mobil, Brixx and Subway. After 15-plus years in the food and beverage industry, he is diversifying his portfolio with Dairy Queen, an iconic brand with tremendous staying power. With the Charlotte opening underway, Shah sees opportunity to add additional DQ Grill & Chill® locations in markets with untapped potential.

A welcoming environment for all, each DQ Grill & Chill® location features a modern, open-air grill, separate “Grill” and “Chill” sections, comfortable booths, large wooden tables, warm lighting and upbeat music. Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options, including GrillBurgers

, Chicken Strip Baskets and delicious hot sandwiches. DQ® fans can also enjoy soft-serve favorites such as cones, sundaes and the signature Blizzard® Treat.

What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success throughout 80 years, ADQ now has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.

To learn more about the Dairy Queen brand, visit www.dairyqueen.com .

About International Dairy Queen, Inc.

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation and Dairy Queen Canada, Inc. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit www.DairyQueen.com .

