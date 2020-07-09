DQ Celebrates National Ice Cream Day with Dipped Cone Deal

Ready for some sweet news? National Ice Cream Day is coming, and DQ is celebrating with a “cool” offer – $1 off any size Dipped Cone (excluding kid cones) on Sunday, July 19th!
The limited-time deal available for one day only – which includes the NEW Cotton Candy Dipped Cone or classic Chocolate Dipped Cone – is redeemable through the DQ mobile app* at participating locations nationwide. If you’re not screaming for ice cream yet, well, the NEW Cotton Candy Dipped Cone features creamy DQ soft serve coated with a deliciously sweet, pastel blue Cotton Candy coating. YUM.
The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices. Fans can head to DQ.com to find their local store and can connect on social media using @DairyQueen, #NationalIceCreamDay and #HappyTastesGood. Many DQ restaurants offer drive thru, takeout and delivery, and in-restaurant and outdoor dining are beginning to open in some states in accordance with local government policies.