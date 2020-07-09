DQ Celebrates National Ice Cream Day with Dipped Cone Deal

Ready for some sweet news? National Ice Cream Day is coming, and DQ is celebrating with a “cool” offer – $1 off any size Dipped Cone (excluding kid cones) on Sunday, July 19th!

The limited-time deal available for one day only – which includes the NEW Cotton Candy Dipped Cone or classic Chocolate Dipped Cone – is redeemable through the DQ mobile app* at participating locations nationwide. If you’re not screaming for ice cream yet, well, the NEW Cotton Candy Dipped Cone features creamy DQ soft serve coated with a deliciously sweet, pastel blue Cotton Candy coating. YUM.