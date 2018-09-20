The DQ Brand Launches First-Ever Fall Blizzard Treat Menu to Kick Off the First Day of Fall

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) This year, the Dairy Queen® system will join in the fall seasonal celebration, kicking off the first day of fall on Saturday, September 22 with the launch of the first-ever Fall Blizzard® Treat Menu, available at participating DQ® and DQ Grill & Chill® locations nationwide.

DQ has a Blizzard Treat that pays homage to such festive fall activities as baking a pumpkin pie, making snickerdoodle cookies from scratch, accumulating the most outrageous candy in the trick or treat bag or sipping hot cocoa by the fireplace.

The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A and BRK.B) company is offering fans five cravable flavors on the Fall Blizzard Treat Menu that are satisfying from the first bite to the last spoonful. New to the DQ menu is the cinnamon sugar Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, made with soft Snickerdoodle cookie dough chunks sprinkled with sweet cinnamon and sugar and hand-blended with DQ signature vanilla soft serve. Seasonal fan-favorites on the fall menu are the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat, a smooth and creamy combination of delicious pumpkin pie pieces hand-blended with classic DQ vanilla soft serve, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg and the OREO® Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat, a mix of OREO cookie pieces and rich cocoa fudge hand-blended with creamy vanilla soft serve that’s finished with whipped topping.

Back by popular demand, the DQ system is serving up the Reese’s Outrageous® Blizzard Treat, made with a decadent combination of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups®, crunchy Reese’s Pieces®, creamy peanut butter topping and sweet caramel topping that’s hand-blended with vanilla soft serve, and the popular Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat Made With Ghirardelli,® with chunks of silky Ghirardelli chocolate and real strawberry topping hand-blended with vanilla soft serve.

“These Blizzard Treat flavors are the perfect transition into the fall season,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “Innovation in our Blizzard Treats has always been a point of differentiation for us. From putting a unique twist on a treat that blends hot and cold in our OREO Hot Cocoa Blizzard Treat to creating the perfect blend of cinnamon sugar with a festive seasonal cookie in our new Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat, we have incredible flavor profiles that will delight our fans through fall and beyond.”

With a focus on value, the Dairy Queen system also has introduced a new $4 Burger & Blizzard® Treat deal, available now at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations nationwide until the end of September. For $4, fans can choose from a DQ® Cheeseburger or KC BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger to pair with a Mini Blizzard Treat, including flavors on the Fall Blizzard Menu.

Freebies, rewards and special deals are available through the DQ mobile app to thank guests for their loyalty. Fans who simply download and register for the DQ mobile app will receive an offer for a free small Blizzard Treat at participating locations. National weekly exclusive DQ deals on treats, food and beverages, redeemable at participating DQ restaurants in the U.S., excluding Texas, and Canada, also are available on the app.

For more information about the Dairy Queen system, visit DairyQueen.com, and connect with the DQ system on social media using @DairyQueen.

* OREO and the OREO wafer design are registered trademarks of Mondelez International group, used under license.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 6,800 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information visit DairyQueen.com.

