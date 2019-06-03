The DQ Brand Introduces Two New Blizzard Treats Inspired By Limited-Edition Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers & Reese’s Chocolate Lovers Cups

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Do you want more peanut butter or more chocolate? With the debut of two NEW Reese’s Lovers Blizzard® Treats, you don’t have to choose! Fans can find out which flavor makes their taste buds sing the loudest by visiting any participating DQ location nationwide during the month of June.

Like the limited-edition Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers and Reese’s Chocolate Lovers Cups that give you more of what you love, the NEW Reese’s Lovers Blizzard Treats give fans the option of enjoying more peanut butter or more chocolate, providing new takes on one of America’s favorite flavor combinations:

The NEW Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers Blizzard Treat features bits of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups blended with even more creamy peanut butter topping and signature DQ vanilla soft serve.

The NEW Reese’s Chocolate Lovers Blizzard Treat includes chunks of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, hand-spun with decadent cocoa fudge and creamy DQ vanilla soft serve.

“The limited-edition Reese’s Lovers Cups are flying off store shelves, making DQ restaurants a go-to destination to get a special Reese’s Lovers experience,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing for American Dairy Queen (ADQ). “Whether you’re a chocolate fan or more of a peanut butter fan, the only question left to answer is, which Blizzard Treat will you try first?”

All Blizzard Treats are made to order and are so thick that they’re served upside down or the next one’s free, at participating locations.

For more information about the DQ system, visit DairyQueen.com and connect on social media using @DairyQueen and #HappyTastesGood.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

