DQ Brand Delivers Happiness with the QSR Industry’s First-Ever Experience Box

Created in partnership with The Coca-Cola® Company, “Box of Happy” delights families with summer activities

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) The DQ® brand will deliver joy to the doorsteps of families across the country with the launch of Box of Happy – a first of its kind, experience-centric subscription box filled with hands-on fun. Fans can now sign up at DQBoxofHappy.com to receive three months of summer-themed kits, each bringing to life a quintessential seasonal activity with a delicious twist.

“Although subscription boxes are hugely popular, today’s families are seeking unique experiences instead of more stuff,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ). “DQ is taking a fresh approach with Box of Happy, inspiring parents and kids alike to make the most out of every moment of summer.”

DQ fans can get all three boxes – from June through August – for $45, while supplies last. A three-month subscription includes a total of $30 in DQ gift cards, so families can explore the NEW Blizzard® Treat flavors with their monthly deliveries.

“Families create and savor sweet memories whenever they visit a DQ store,” Hokanson continued. “Box of Happy extends this delightful experience outside of our restaurants, bringing families together over campfires, road trips and more – experiences that shape the season just as much as enjoying soft-serve in the sunshine.”

Created with The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO), each month’s Box of Happy will provide families with an experience focused on a classic summer activity.

June: Camp-In Box

The Camp-In Box is designed for families to explore the great outdoors in the comfort of their own living room with a box full of the happiest indoor camping gear on earth, including:

A built-in, faux, non-flammable campfire designed to work with a smartphone to create a warm glow and crackling sounds of a real summer bonfire.

A DQ Camp-In Shadow Puppet Storybook and two flashlights, to create handmade critters and imagine stories with kids, parents and friends alike.

A $10 DQ gift card to try the June Blizzard of the Month

More camp-in fun!

July: Water Park Box

July’s box will allow fans to turn their front yards in to a water park with a collection of fun, joy-filled water games and challenges for the entire family, including:

A waterproof box that opens to reveal a built-in, twisting sprinkler

A Splashdown activity booklet full of water-fueled outdoor games

A $10 DQ gift card to try the July Blizzard of the Month

More waterpark-inspired fun!

August: Road Trip Box

Near or far, the Road Trip Box aims to make fans’ journeys as happy as the destination with supplies for their next family adventure, including:

A built-in smartphone camcorder case to capture smiles on the go

An original “Memory Maker” card set with prompts of what to capture along your journey

A $10 DQ gift card to try the August Blizzard of the Month

More road trip fun!

Although Box of Happy shipments are limited to the first lucky fans who can snag one of the three-month subscriptions, special elements from each kit will be available to the public during the first week of each month. For example, once the June Camp-In boxes are mailed to subscribers, the DQ Camp-In Shadow Puppet Storybook will be available for digital download at DQBoxofHappy.com.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation. Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7,000 locations in the United States, Canada and 25 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Berkshire) which is led by Warren Buffet, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire. For more information, visit DairyQueen.com.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company, offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories. In addition to the company’s Coca-Cola brands, our portfolio includes some of the world’s most valuable beverage brands, such as AdeS plant-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Costa coffee, Dasani waters, Del Valle juices and nectars, Fanta, Georgia coffee, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Powerade sports drinks, Simply juices, smartwater, Sprite, vitaminwater and ZICO coconut water. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting recycling. With our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

