DP List: Happy hour deals on the Peninsula

Daily drink specials come and go, but happy hour specials usually stay the same. Restaurants on the Peninsula offer discounted alcoholic drinks and food during their weekly happy hour specials. Here are some of our favorites.

Bar Louie

Head to Bar Louie in Hampton, 3530 Von Schilling Drive, from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday for discounted draft beer, wine, signature Bar Louie martinis and half-priced appetizers and flatbreads. More info: barlouie.com or 757-951-1080.

BJ's Brewhouse & Restaurant

Happy hour is 3-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 p.m. to close at the bar only. Specials include $3 domestic bottles, $4 BJ's handcrafted beers, $5 house wines and $1 off guest draft beers. Daily happy hour food specials are also available. Located at 12090 Jefferson Ave. #1400 in Newport News. More info: bjsrestaurants.com or 757-269-3380.

Harpoon Larrys

Receive $4 Beringei Vodka shots, $2 well drinks (mixed drinks) and $2 Pabst Blue Ribbon and Rolling Rock beers from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday at Harpoon Larrys, 621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. More info: harpoonlarrys.com or 757-827-0600.

Manhattan's Deli & Pub

Manhattan's, 601 Thimble Shoals Blvd., hosts its happy hour from 2-7 p.m. daily. Domestic draft beers (16 ounces) and well drinks are $2.50. Appetizers are $7 for dine-in customers only. From 7-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, the restaurant and bar offers $1 domestic drafts and $2 well drinks. Extended happy hour is 2-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. More info: manhattansdeli.com or 757-873-0555.

Marker 20

Happy hour is from 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday at Marker 20, 21 E. Queens Way in downtown Hampton. Extended happy hours are 4-9 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays. More info: marker20.com or 757-726-9410.

Mellow Mushroom

Catch happy hour at Mellow Mushroom, 12090 Jefferson Ave. Suite 1500, in Tech Center from 3-6 p.m. and 10 a.m.to 2 a.m. Monday-Friday. The restaurant's happy hour specials include half-off items from the bar and half-off appetizers. Happy hour is 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. More info: mellowmushroom.com or 757-931-1700.

Second Street American Bistro

Second Street's happy hour begins when the restaurant opens and stops at 7 p.m. daily. The daily deals are only available at the bar in Williamsburg and at the bar and patio in Newport News. Second Street is located at 115 Arthur Way in Newport News and 140 Second St. in Williamsburg. More info: secondst.com or 2ndst@secondst.com.

Travinia Kitchen & Wine Bar

Travinia Kitchen & Wine Bar, 11810 Fountain Way, in Newport News, hosts happy hour 4-7 p.m. Monday-Friday at the bar and on the patio. Happy hour includes half-off hour liquors and wine by the glass, $1 off draft beer a $5 bar menu. More info: traviniaitaliankitchen.com or 757-599-1777.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.