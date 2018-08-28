Dozens of chefs to unite for Wednesday's annual Taste of the Nation in Fulton Market

More than 40 chefs and mixologists will gather at Revel Fulton Market (1214 W. Fulton Market) for Wednesday’s annual Taste of the Nation benefit.

From 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, guests will enjoy unlimited food tastings, specialty wines and beers, cocktails and two acoustic sets by The Shadowboxers.

Among the participating restaurants are Avec, Billy Sunday, Boeufhaus, Boka, Bub City, El Che Bar, Free Rein, Frontera Grill, Fulton Market Kitchen, Margeaux Brasserie, Pacific Standard Time, RL, Tanta, Swift & Sons, Vie and Wood.

Featured guest chefs are Kwame Onwuachi (Kith + Kin, Washington, D.C.), Dale Talde (Rice & Gold, New York City) and Cesar Zapata (Phuc Yea, Miami).

Tickets, $100, can be purchased here. Proceeds will benefit No Kid Hungry.

