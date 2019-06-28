A dozen more dessert bars for the Fourth of July

These three new dessert bar recipes — campfire marshmallow, labneh lemon, and blueberry pie — are the ones you want to make right now. They’re the perfect treat for toting to picnics, potlucks, the beach or anywhere else you’re going to be this Fourth of July (including your own backyard!). But in case they’re not what you’re craving, here are a dozen more options that will satisfy any sweet tooth:

Maybe you like lemon? Here are classic lemon bars instead of creamy ones. This recipe from Europane is nice and tangy.

Vegan? Because sure, these blueberry pie bars look great but they have butter. Don’t worry — these vegan berry bars don’t.

For those who love nuts, you can enjoy pecans in these graham-cracker-crusted bars from Julienne’s or in these sticky toffee blondies.

For nuts without sugary goo, go with these raspberry jam and walnut bars or granola bars chock-full of barley, fruit and nuts.

If you want even more gooey indulgence, try millionaire’s shortbread with its buttery crust and caramel top.

Hey, coconut lovers, we have paradise bars chock full of coconut, nuts, and chocolate; lamington chocolate bars coated in coconut; and German chocolate cake in bar form.

And finally, brownies. Because, of course, brownies. These butterscotch ones from Clementine’s are especially amazing. And if you can’t have gluten, you can still indulge with these buckwheat tahini brownies from Botanica.