By the Dozen closes in Upper Mount Bethel

By the Dozen Family Restaurant & Inn has closed after 2.5 years of business in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

The restaurant, which opened in June 2015 at 415 Johnsonville Road (former Raven House building), offered a “homey vibe” and “down-home cooking made in an upscale way,” according to a 2016 Morning Call restaurant review.

By the Dozen owners Minda and Ken Bozzi named the place in honor of their family of 12, many of whom helped out in the restaurant while their dad served as chef.

Several sandwiches and dishes were named after the 10 kids, like the Gemma, the Justus, the Giovanni and the Joline.

“We are forever grateful for the love and support of our amazing staff and faithful customers,” the Bozzis wrote in a Jan. 31 post on the business’ Facebook page. “We will cherish forever the once strangers that have become friends, the friends and family that supported us, and the people that gave us a one-time try. God is good! Please continue to support local businesses. They need you!”

According to a Feb. 2 post on the business’ Facebook page, the Bozzis made arrangements with Deb Magda at the Richmond Hotel, 8491 South Delaware Drive, Lower Mount Bethel Township, to honor By the Dozen gift certificates through July.

Guests should notify their server upon arriving that they will be using a By the Dozen gift certificate.

