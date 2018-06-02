Downtown Easton welcomes new Indian restaurant

A new Indian restaurant is spicing up downtown Easton.

Tandoor Grill opened May 27 at 9 N. Third St. The space previously housed Colombian and Peruvian restaurant El Chasqui, which recently moved a couple blocks away to 444 Northampton St.

Chef Karnail Singh prepares a wide variety of north and south Indian dishes, including appetizers such as pakora and samosa, breads such as naan and paratha, biryani rice dishes such as goat and vegetable and tandoor (clay oven) selections such as chicken tikka and tandoori shrimp.

Chicken, goat/lamb and vegetarian entrees are $7.95-$11.95 while seafood entrees such as Goa salmon curry, seafood mela and shrimp saag are $13.95-$14.95. All are served with long grain Basmati rice.

Homemade desserts, $3.95, include gulab jamun (deep-fried cottage cheese balls in honey syrup), gajar halwa (grated carrots cooked in milk and garnished with raisins and nuts) and kulfi (ice cream flavored with mango or cream of milk), among others.

The BYOB restaurant, with seating for about 30, offers catering and a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($9.95 Tuesday through Thursday and $12.95 Saturday and Sunday).

It will soon be joined by another downtown Easton Indian restaurant, Aman’s Indian Bistro, which is planning to move from Lower Nazareth Township at the end of July.

Tandoor Grill is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (closed 3-5 p.m.) Tuesday through Sunday. Info: 610-250-1922.

