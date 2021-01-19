  1. Home
Downtown Dogs closing after more than 26 years due to coronavirus pandemic

January 19, 2021
From www.chicagotribune.com
Nick Kindelsperger
Nick Kindelsperger / Chicago Tribune

The popular hot dog stand lost its lease and also weathered lootings twice over the past year.