Downtown Allentown's Luna Bakery nearing completion of second location in east Allentown

The owners of Luna’s Bakery in downtown Allentown are nearing completion of their second Latino bakery, featuring an eat-in café, in east Allentown.

The new spot, which will be called Luna’s Bakery and Cafe, is expected to open in mid-November at 709 Union Blvd., according to co-owner Dalila Luna. The space previously housed Yummy Cones Ice Cream and before that, it was home to Dunkin’ Donuts.

Luna and her husband, Luis Luna, completed the purchase of their second location on May 11.

Guests will enjoy the same menu featuring cakes, doughnuts, tortes, pastries and Puerto Rican favorites such as pastelillos (turnovers), pan sobao (sweet bread) and quesitos (cream cheese pastries).

In addition to sweet treats, Luna's offers a wide variety of sandwiches for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including the popular Cuban, a juicy pork sandwich with ham, cheese, mustard and pickles on fresh-baked bread.

“Our customers are always asking us to open a larger bakery/café where they can sit down and eat our pastries, breads and sandwiches and that has ample parking,” Dalila said in May when announcing the new venture. “Now we are.”

Since he was 12 years old, Luis dreamt of owning his own bakery, according to the business’ website.

Growing up in Puerto Rico, he worked after school at different bakeries before attending a professional institute where he learned how to manage a business and bake pastries.

The new location, with eight dining tables and parking for more than 20 cars, will supplement Luna’s six-year-old spot at 1120 W. Linden St.

Both locations will be open seven days a week starting at 7 a.m. The closing hours for the second location have not been finalized.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog