Downtown Allentown to welcome J’s Steaks & Subs, a winery and four more shops

Downtown Allentown’s retail and restaurant scene is heating up just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The area, which lost Grain and a couple other high-profile restaurants this summer, is set to welcome J’s Steaks & Subs and five pop-up shops — Calvaresi Winery, Truffle Bar, House of Jerky, Artists at Heart and The Archive Collection — within the next few weeks, according to City Center Lehigh Valley, the downtown developer that owns the buildings.

“Pop-up shops are a great way for businesses to introduce customers to their products and test-drive the brick-and-mortar retail experience, especially ahead of the holidays,” said Natalia Stezenko, City Center’s retail leasing and activation manager. “Four of City Center’s stores, The Perfect Fit Boutique, Token Allentown, Good Guy Fashion and I.O. Beauty Market, started as pop-ups and decided to sign long-term leases based on their success in downtown Allentown.”

“We are excited to welcome J’s Subs back to downtown Allentown,” added Jill Wheeler, City Center’s vice president of sales and marketing. “As more and more people are working and living downtown it is important for us to continue to grow our restaurant and retail options. J’s is a great addition.”

J’s, the regional fast-casual chain known for its hot and cold subs, is planning to open its ninth restaurant “around Dec. 1” at 806 Hamilton St., according to owner Ed Lozano.

The space, near PPL Center, previously housed Vince’s Cheesesteaks, which closed in June after father-and-son operators Vince Cocca Jr. and Chris Cocca decided to focus on the business’ growing mobile aspect, which involves catering, two food trucks and concession trailers.

J’s, which boasted 50 locations at its peak in the 1980s, has been beefing up its Lehigh Valley presence in recent months, opening new locations on South Walnut Street in Bath and at the Palmer Town Center on South 25th Street in Palmer Township.

Lozano is “super excited” to open a J’s eatery in downtown Allentown, viewing the development as a homecoming for the company, which was started in 1968 at 15th and Turner streets in Allentown by butchers Jerald Yanowitz and Joe Williams

“It’s kind of coming full circle in the sense that’s where this iconic brand was founded,” said Lozano, who bought the company from Judith and Chris Fulmer in 2015.

The upcoming eatery will offer J’s full menu, which includes cheesesteaks and hot and cold subs ($6.25-$8.75). Other menu highlights include burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, gyros, shrimp baskets, fish sandwiches, corn nuggets, pierogies and funnel cake fries.

It also will serve its all-natural, ginger-based Bueno teas, which include apple, strawberry, mango, raspberry and citrus flavors.

“We’re also going to partner with a local company to launch our own signature sauces and salsa,” Lozano said.

Most of the necessary kitchen equipment was already in place for the upcoming Allentown restaurant, with limited cosmetic work needed before its debut, Lozano said.

The downtown Allentown J’s will be open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Lozano said.

Lozano also is planning to open two additional J’s eateries in the Lehigh Valley in the first quarter of 2019, but he is waiting to announce those locations until all details have been finalized.

The first new pop-up shop, Calvaresi Winery, will operate Thursday through Dec. 31 in Strata Annex, Suite 2, on the ArtsWalk, according to City Center.

The business began in 1981 in a Reading row home basement before quickly outgrowing that space and moving to its current spot in Bernville, Berks County, according to the winery’s website.

Original owner Tom Calvaresi decided to retire in 2014, selling the winery to Shannon Birosik, who “loves creating new products to share with people for their enjoyment,” according to the website.

Birosik has a bachelor degree in food science from Delaware Valley College and previously worked for Bethlehem’s Just Born, where she found her niche in product development on the Peeps brand.

She was an at-home winemaker for many years, and in 2014 decided it was time to “go bigger,” in search of career that would allow more time for her family, according to the website.

In Bernville, Calvaresi offers a casual atmosphere where guests can enjoy award-winning wines, including its riesling, cabernet sauvignon and Baco noir, which won gold, bronze and bronze medals, respectively, at the 2018 Pennsylvania Wine Competition.

In recent years, the winery introduced a new brand, Soaked.

“While we pay a great homage to our heritage of Calvaresi Winery, we needed to add our own spirit,” a message on the website reads. “That spirit is Soaked! Soaked is our brand that we feel shares the best of the past, present and the future. So we have added a few new wines to celebrate.”

The second and third new pop-up shops, Truffle Bar and The Jerky House, will share space, operating Nov. 14 through Feb. 20 in Strata Annex, Suite 3, on the ArtsWalk, City Center said.

Truffle Bar, featuring handmade chocolate truffles, previously had two pop-up runs on the ground floor of downtown Allentown’s Strata East apartment building in the winter and spring.

The business has grown to include six standard flavors year round: chocolate, peanut butter, raspberry, orange, coffee and mint chocolate chip, co-owner Brooke Dietrick said. It also offers seasonal flavors such as pumpkin pie and cookie butter.

Individual truffles are $1.25 each, with six-, 12-, 16- and 25-piece gift boxes available for $8-$35.

“Along with our new logo, our website is getting a makeover as well,” Dietrick said. “You will be able to purchase gifts online and send to friends and family around the country. The website will launch along with the pop-up shop opening.”

The enterprise began when Dietrick and Stacy Long, both counselors at William Allen High School, began making truffles for fun for friends, family and co-workers in 2016.

“[Our co-workers] would call them balls of heaven,” Dietrick said.

After hosting a successful tasting event around Thanksgiving at their fitness facility, barre3 in South Whitehall Township, and selling more than 4,000 truffles over the holiday season, the friends decided to expand their side business into a brick-and-mortar location.

Truffle Bar will be open 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dietrick said.

A grand opening, featuring music by singer Kendal Conrad, truffle samples and wine and beer samples from Boos Rock Winery and HiJinx Brewing Company, will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20.

The Indiana-based House of Jerky, selling “premium quality jerky” since 1993, has about three dozen locations nationwide, with other Lehigh Valley area stores on South Second Street in Easton and Broadway in Jim Thorpe.

Mike and Trish Spillman, who have operated the Jim Thorpe location since 2016, are opening the downtown Allentown pop-up shop.

“Our beef jerky is superior jerky with no preservatives added and made from whole slices of top round beef,” Trish said. “It is not ground, chopped, processed or formed into strips.”

In addition to traditional beef jerky, the Allentown shop will sell a variety of other jerky meats, including ahi tuna, alligator, bacon, biltong, camel, elk, venison, python, mako shark, turtle, wild boar and more. Jerky is available in about nine seasonings.

Other products include jerky sticks, jerky for dogs and vegan and mushroom jerky, Trish said.

The fourth and fifth pop-up shops, Artists at Heart and The Archive Collection, will operate Nov. 24 through Dec. 31 in Suites 100 and 101, respectively, of the Strata East apartment building, where the ArtsWalk meets Sixth Street, City Center said.

Artists at Heart is a Lehigh Valley-based mother-daughter partnership offering hand-crafted items and pottery and jewelry-making parties.

The business is operated by Mary Szakmeister, a retired high school English teacher who creates beaded jewelry using semiprecious stones, metal and crystals, and her daughter, Virginia Ellen, a potter.

In 2011, the duo began selling their hand-crafted pottery and jewelry at local festivals, shows and specialty shops. Since then, they have developed a variety of products, including custom lines of holiday and Celtic-themed jewelry and pottery.

They created Interchainables necklaces that come in two pieces, one of which is a chain, available in different lengths, to change the length of the necklace.

“Our pottery is dishwasher, microwave and oven safe — so it is practical as well as beautiful,” Ellen said. “We also sell beautiful wood trivets made locally by our friend, [Chuck Shackelford].”

For the business’ pop-up shop, Szakmeister and Ellen invited several of their “vendor friends” to share the space, Ellen said.

Shoppers will find kiffles and jams from Babanona, hand-cut crystal from Healy Glass Artistry, Celtic Hearths’ bronze wall art, Root Crafted organic cocktail mixes and locally-roasted coffee from Backyard Beans, Ellen said.

The store also will host wine tastings with Sleepy Cat Urban Winery and spirits tastings with Gallows Hill Spirits.

“Over the past few years of participating in festivals and fairs, we have met many gifted artisans who make beautiful and delicious products,” Ellen said. “We are thrilled to be able to showcase their products as well as our own in this holiday pop-up shop.”

Next door to Artists at Heart will be The Archive Collection, a business offering men’s and women’s fashions, home decor, household items and more.

Owner Michelle Roy, a former fashion stylist who has worked on photo and video shoots for Macy’s, QVC, David’s Bridal and other companies, will curate the collection.

“I like to take what’s happening in today’s fashion and decor worlds and find heritage pieces that fall in line with that,” said Roy, who mostly gathers pieces from estate sales and thrift shops. “I’m getting items similar to what you might find at J.Crew, Madewell or Crate & Barrel, and I’m doing it all in a way that’s cost-effective and good for the environment.”

Fashions will range from apparel such as dresses, pants and sweaters to accessories such as jewelry, hats and belts, Roy said. All textiles are dry-cleaned.

Other items will include baskets, dinnerware, pottery, throw blankets, small pieces of furniture, decorative and functional home decor such as clocks and candlesticks and “one-of-a-kind, hand-made pieces,” Roy said.

Roy, who switched careers due to a chronic illness, is excited to continue one of her favorite creative aspects of her former professional life: “prop shopping.”

She has hosted other pop-up shops at local universities and farmers markets, but she’s hoping to find a permanent home in downtown Allentown.

“My dream would be to make this not my side hustle, but my full-time gig,” Roy said. “I also just want to get my name out there because I’ve also thought about doing a prop-rental business, which people could obtain items for holidays, open houses and other occasions.”

Roy, who moved from New York to Schnecksville more than 10 years ago, has been witnessing downtown Allentown’s revitalization the past few years and is excited to “play a part,” she said.

“I saw my former neighborhood in Brooklyn change from not the most desirable area to a really fun area,” Roy said. “When I came to Pennsylvania, I saw the same potential in Allentown.”

