Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week to feature nine participants

Enjoy fixed-price, multi-course menus and other deals at nine restaurants — from Italian hot spot Centro to the Thai-inspired Bayleaf — during Downtown Allentown Restaurant Week, Sunday through April 22.

Three-course, $35 dinners include entree choices of beef massaman, chicken and shrimp, salmon with Thai panang curry and more at Bayleaf; carrot spaccatelli, chorizo-stuffed flounder, crispy duck leg and eggplant ravioli at The Dime; and arugula pappardelle, carrot ravioli, crispy skin salmon and top sirloin steak at The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar.

Lunch highlights include a choice of a half sandwich (chicken and sprouts, chicken cordon bleu, brisket or pulled pork) and either soup or salad for $9.99 at 99 Bottles; and a $15, three-course meal with third-course options of brisket poutine, chicken pomodoro and a meatloaf sandwich at the Allentown Brew Works.

All-day specials include a half cheesesteak and Crabfries for $11.95 at Chickie’s and Pete’s and a choice of one entree (sausage sandwich, pork sandwich or Cobb salad), a side and dessert for $18 at Queen City BBQ.

The event, presented by the Hamilton District Main Street Program, also includes Grain. Info: downtownallentown.com.

