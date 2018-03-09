Downtown Allentown pop-up shop returning with chocolate truffles

A pop-up shop will make its sweet return to downtown Allentown.

Truffle Bar, featuring handmade chocolate truffles, is returning to the ground floor of the Strata East apartment complex March 15 for an eight-week run, according to Jeff Vaughan, spokesperson for City Center Investment Corp., which owns the building.

The 26 N. Sixth St. pop-up shop, which last operated Feb. 2-18, is run by Allen High School counselors Brooke Dietrick and Stacy Long, who began making trufflfes for fun in 2016.

After hosting a successful tasting event around Thanksgiving at their fitness facility, barre3 in South Whitehall Township, and selling more than 4,000 truffles over the holiday season, the friends decided to expand their side business into a brick-and-mortar location.

At the 417-square-foot store, next to ReVive! Hair Salon, truffle flavors will include staples such as chocolate, peanut butter, mint and hazelnut, and seasonal varieties such as chocolate coffee stout and Irish Rover, featuring Funk Brewing Company beers, for St. Patrick’s Day (available March 15-17). An Easter collection will be available beginning March 21.

“Mother’s Day truffles are right around the corner and we can’t wait to release them!” Dietrick said.

The sweets, available in large (starting at $2) and mini (starting at $1) sizes, also will be available for customization and in gift boxes.

Hours on the first two days, March 15 and 16, will be 3-5 p.m. After March 16, hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3-5 p.m. Thursday; 12:30-5 p.m. Friday; and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Hours may vary for holidays. Info: trufflebar.store.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog