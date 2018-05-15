Downtown Allentown Latino bakery opening second location in east Allentown

The owners of Luna’s Bakery in downtown Allentown plan to open a second location of their Latino bakery, featuring an eat-in café, by late summer in east Allentown.

The new spot, which will be called Luna’s Bakery and Cafe, will be at 709 Union Blvd. The space previously housed Yummy Cones Ice Cream and before that, it was home to Dunkin’ Donuts.

Luis and Dalila Luna completed the purchase of their second location on May 11, according to Jeff Barber, founder of Allentown’s Lehigh Financial Group LLC, which helped the Lunas secure a Small Business Administration loan to finance the acquisition of real estate, new equipment and working capital.

“Our customers are always asking us to open a larger bakery/café where they can sit down and eat our pastries, breads and sandwiches and that has ample parking,” Dalila Luna said in a news release. “Now we are.”

The new location will have eight dining tables and parking for more than 20 cars.

Guests will enjoy the same menu featuring Puerto Rican favorites such as quesitos (cream cheese pastries), pastelillos (turnovers) and pan sobao or pan de manteca (rubbed bread or lard bread).

The bakeries also will sell cakes and Cuban sandwiches. All baking will be done on premises.

Luna’s original location opened six years ago at 1120 W. Linden St. Both locations will be open seven days a week starting at 7 a.m. The closing hours for the second location have not been finalized.

