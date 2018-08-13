Dough-nate to Help End Childhood Hunger at Pie Five

Give $1 to No Kid Hungry and receive $2 off at Pie Five restaurants nationwide

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) One in six children in America struggle with hunger. That’s why Pie Five Pizza Co. is encouraging guests to eat pizza with purpose to raise funds for No Kid Hungry.

Pie Five locations across the country will be pitching in for the “Dough-nate to End Childhood Hunger” campaign from Aug. 13 to Sept. 2. Guests who donate $1 to No Kid Hungry will receive $2 off their next visit*. Every dollar donated to No Kid Hungry can help feed a hungry child 10 meals. *Offer can be used in-store or online. Expires 9/30/18.

“We are honored to support No Kid Hungry’s life-changing work in connecting vulnerable children to effective nutrition programs,” said Christina Coy, VP of Marketing. “Giving back to the community is a top priority for Pie Five. In addition to raising money for the cause, we hope this campaign helps raise awareness about the 13 million kids in our country who struggle with hunger.”

The No Kid Hungry campaign is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. The campaign also engages the public to make ending childhood hunger a national priority.

“No child deserves to go hungry in America,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President of Share Our Strength, the national organization behind No Kid Hungry. “We are truly grateful to have the support of Pie Five’s team members and guests, who are helping us make No Kid Hungry a reality. I encourage everyone to visit NoKidHungry.org to join this national movement to ensure that every child in America has access to the nutritious food they need.”

Pie Five’s fast-casual concept provides guests with a fully customizable experience from start to finish. With more than 30 fresh toppings, six savory sauces and five crust choices, there’s a delicious pairing to match every guest’s preference. Pie Five also accommodates dietary restrictions by offering low-carb cauliflower crust, gluten-free crust and a vegan cheese option. In addition to customizable large and personal pizzas, Pie Five also serves toasted sandwiches, freshly tossed salads and warm cinnamon stix dessert – perfect for the entire family to enjoy.

For more information on Pie Five's locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder.

About Pie Five Pizza

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza is a subsidiary of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). Rave owns, franchises and supplies approximately 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. The brand was named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com