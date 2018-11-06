Double T Diner reopens in Perry Hall

The Double T Diner has reopened in Perry Hall after shutting down more than a year ago and rolling a few hundred feet to a new location.

The diner reopened Monday after closing last summer to make way for a CVS at the intersection of Joppa and Belair roads. It’s now at 9010 Belair Road, on the corner of Brookfield Road.

Crews separated the diner building from its foundation and wheeled it down the road to its new digs. The relocation was part of a deal negotiated in part by Baltimore County Councilman David Marks to keep the diner in business after CVS bought the property in early 2017.

Owned by brothers John and Tom Korologos, Double T Diner has been in business in Perry Hall since 1999.

The local chain also has locations in Annapolis, Bel Air, Catonsville, Ellicott City, Pasadena and White Marsh.

Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.

