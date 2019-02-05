Double Up at Dickey’s with Slow-Smoked Barbecue for Two

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit offers guests the perfect lunch or dinner option for two with 2 two meat plates for only $22 at participating locations.

During February and March, guests can dine-in or carry out Dickey’s famous two meat plates for a delicious deal. Dickey’s two meat plate includes the guests’ choice of two meats, two sides and a buttery roll.

“At Dickey’s, we believe that our slow-smoked barbecue is meant to be shared with friends and family,” says Laura Rea Dickey, Chief Executive Officer at Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are excited to share this deal with our guests as it is the perfect excuse to share our barbecue with their best friend or better half.”

Guests can enjoy this deal by dining in-store, ordering online or through the Dickey’s App.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location here. Find more information about national and international franchise opportunities here.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contact:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com