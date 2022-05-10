Dot It Is Now cGMP Certified!

Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) In line with the current industry compliance standards and requirements, Dot It today announced it is now a cGMP certified food packaging manufacturer.

The company underwent a thorough audit and inspection of its facilities conducted by AIB International.

After meeting and exceeding the minimum regulations, the company received its certification on April 15, 2022, confirming its compliance.

Manufacturing processes have various standards and regulations that all manufacturers must adhere to before receiving the green light to proceed with their operations.

The Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) is one of the certifications that affirms that a company is compliant and adheres to regulations enforced by the FDA and their global partners.

cGMP inspection entails several critical elements from the FDA, ISO, Codex, and relevant regulatory agencies.

Assessments also involve evaluating a company’s standard operating procedures and compliance level with industry best practices since its inception.

The main areas under scrutiny include:

Maintenance processes for food safety

Operational methods

Integrated pest management

Cleaning practices

Adequacy of food safety programs and prerequisite programs

The regulatory body mandated with inspecting the companies uses a scoring system to certify applicants. Each of the evaluated categories has 200 points for a maximum of 1,000 points.

A company must attain at least 700 points after a thorough audit of all the five categories to get certified.

Dot It is glad to announce it scored 935 points, placing the company in the Superior Category and receiving the Recognition of High Achievement Award. This certification demonstrates the company’s high level of compliance.

“With Dot It having cGMP certification, customers can be sure of receiving high-quality products to meet their packaging and labeling needs,” said David Jones, the director of operations at Dot It

“The certification demonstrates our company commitment to going above and beyond to meet clients’ requirements and to remain compliant with the highest safety standards.” Keri Smith, the president of Dot It

For questions related to this article, please direct them to csr@dotit.com

About Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

Dot It is a single-source brand partner specializing in food safety products and print solutions. Dot It offers comprehensive fulfillment solutions—sourcing, printing, kitting, order processing, warehousing, and distribution for growing brands looking to streamline their supply chain and maintain brand consistency. Dot It’s product solutions include labels, smallwares, safety & sanitation supplies, first aid, packaging, food safety training, and print fulfillment. All product solutions can be customized to fit individual brand needs and be housed on a Branded Web Portal for easy ordering at the store level. With robust eCommerce and reporting technology, brands can quickly and easily manage their products and print from a single source. Visit Dot It online at www.dotit.com .

The post Dot It Is Now cGMP Certified! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.