Dot It Introduces Alcohol To-Go Labels

Secure Alcoholic Beverages for Takeout & Delivery

Arlington, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment expands their SecureIt

tamper-evident label line to include alcohol to-go labels. These specialty alcohol to-go labels safely secure alcoholic beverages and mixed drinks for takeout and delivery orders in accordance with state alcohol laws. The alcohol to-go labels are ideal for transport and are designed with cuts in them that will tear if tampered with.

Labels feature messaging that says “alcoholic beverage” prominently on the label along with a dedicated space for writing customer and order information. SecureIt

alcohol to-go labels are made with an extra aggressive adhesive that stick securely to various substrates including paper, plastic, and Styrofoam and are made to withstand condensation.

“Since the pandemic hit, at-home alcohol consumption rates increased 21% year over year from February to April. Because of this, many restaurants are focusing on alcohol as an add-on to delivery orders to boost store sales,” comments Keri Smith, President of Dot It.

SecureIt

alcohol to-go labels come in two standard sizes designed to fit over Small to X-Large cups and delivery bags. All alcohol to-go labels can be customized with the restaurant’s branding, logo, and messaging. For a quote on custom SecureIt

alcohol to-go labels, email sales@dotit.com or request a sample at dotit.com/secureit .

SecureIt

tamper-resistant labels are available for immediate purchase on www.dotit.com .

To learn more about Dot It’s product offerings or to request more information regarding SecureIt

tamper-evident labels or other label offerings, visit www.dotit.com or call 800-642-3687.

About Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment is a single-source brand partner dedicated to helping customers overcome everyday challenges, achieve their vision, and streamline operations with innovative solutions. Dot It offers comprehensive fulfillment solutions – sourcing, printing, kitting, order processing, warehousing and distribution – for growing brands looking to streamline their supply chain and maintain brand consistency. Dot It is the official manufacturer of SecureIt

tamper-evident label solutions. Visit Dot It online at www.dotit.com .

Contact:

Rachel Morgan

Director of Marketing

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

800-642-3687

rmorgan@dotit.com

