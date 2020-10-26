Dot It Hits Milestone – One Million SecureIt Label Rolls Sold

SecureIt

Tamper-Evident Labels a Success in Foodservice Industry

Arlington, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dot It hits milestone of one million SecureIt

tamper-evident label rolls sold. SecureIt

labels are specialty labels intended to secure food packaging and inhibit food tampering. The labels are designed with a unique patterned cut that will tear if tampered with. Made with aggressive adhesive, SecureIt

labels adhere to most packaging substrates, including paper, foil, plastic, and styro-foam.

“Selling over one million SecureIt

tamper-evident labels is a testament to the market’s trust in our product,” comments President, Keri Smith, “In the current climate, the foodservice industry is looking for ways to reassure customers and encourage them to eat out again. Tamper-evident packaging and labeling solutions help them do just that.”

SecureIt

labels were first introduced to the market in 2018 to complement Dot It’s line of food rotation labels. In response to foodservice operations shifting focus to delivery, curbside, and pickup, Dot It expanded the SecureIt

line to include SecureIt

Plus with aggressive adhesive, SecureIt

Register Rolls, SecureIt

alcohol to-go labels, and SecureIt

Bag Delivery System.

Due to health and safety restrictions placed on restaurants nationwide, Dot It anticipates additional growth for the SecureIt

line as consumers opt for takeout and delivery. Dot It is actively developing new products to better serve the foodservice industry and continues to develop the SecureIt

tamper-evident label line.

SecureIt

tamper-evident labels can be custom-branded and comes in a variety of shapes and sizes. For a quote on custom SecureIt

labels, email sales@dotit.com or request a sample at dotit.com/secureit .

To learn more about Dot It’s product offerings or to request more information regarding SecureIt

tamper-resistant labels or other label offerings, visit www.dotit.com or call 800-642-3687.

About Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment is a single-source brand partner dedicated to helping customers overcome everyday challenges, achieve their vision, and streamline operations with innovative solutions. Dot It offers comprehensive fulfillment solutions – sourcing, printing, kitting, order processing, warehousing and distribution – for growing brands looking to streamline their supply chain and maintain brand consistency. Dot It is the official manufacturer of SecureIt

tamper-evident label solutions. Visit Dot It online at www.dotit.com .

Contact:

Rachel Morgan

Director of Marketing

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

800-642-3687

rmorgan@dotit.com

