Dot It Expands SecureIt Tamper-Evident Label Line to Include Register Rolls and SecureIt Plus

Tamper-Evident Label Solutions for POS and Heat Resistance

Arlington, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment expands their SecureIt tamper-evident label line to include register rolls and SecureIt Plus. These specialty labels add onto their existing SecureIt line of tamper-evident label, which properly secures food and beverages for takeout and delivery orders.

SecureIt register roll receipt labels fit into existing POS systems, so businesses are able to print details of customer orders directly onto a SecureIt tamper-evident label. This dual-application label offers a cost-effective solution to printing receipts and safely securing customer orders simultaneously. Made with a strong adhesive, SecureIt register rolls adhere to most substrates, including paper, plastic, and styro-foam.

SecureIt Plus labels are made with extra-tough adhesive designed for porous and textured substrates like foam and recycled material. Labels stay securely fastened on hot packaging and under heat lamps. SecureIt Plus labels offer the same tamper-resistant functionality as the traditional SecureIt line with the additional security of an extra-aggressive label adhesive.

In addition to protecting food and customers from food tampering, SecureIt tamper-resistant labels are available for customized branding to include company logos and colors — which helps integrate into a company branding strategy. For a quote on custom SecureIt labels, simply email sales@dotit.com or request a sample at dotit.com/secureit .

SecureIt tamper-resistant labels are available for immediate purchase on www.dotit.com .

To learn more about Dot It’s product offerings or to request more information regarding SecureIt tamper-resistant labels or other label offerings, visit www.dotit.com or call 800-642-3687.

About Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment is a single-source brand partner dedicated to helping customers overcome everyday challenges, achieve their vision, and streamline operations with innovative solutions. Dot It offers comprehensive fulfillment solutions—sourcing, printing, kitting, order processing, warehousing and distribution—for growing brands looking to streamline their supply chain and maintain brand consistency. Dot It is the official manufacturer of SecureIt tamper-evident label solutions. Visit Dot It online at www.dotit.com .

