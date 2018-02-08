Dot It Announces Partnership with Eatery Essentials

Dot It expands product offerings to include Branded Disposables.

Arlington, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment announces partnership with Eatery Essentials, a state-of-the art manufacturer of paper and plastic cups and containers. Dot It will be a distributor of Eatery Essentials’ product line including but not limited to paper and plastic cups, lids, to-go containers, clamshell containers, and pie and cake containers. All disposable food containers can be branded to include the restaurant’s logo. New disposable products will be available for sale online at www.DotIt.com or via phone at 800-642-3687.

Dot It’s President, Gary Cooper, comments, “More restaurants are turning towards catering and delivery as their next big growth venture as food delivery trends are predicted to rise in 2018. It only makes sense to add disposable food containers to our product line as we continue our mission of making restaurant life easy for restaurant owners and franchise operators.”

Disposable containers and lids are an essential component of food service establishments. They come in a variety of sizes, shapes and material types to accommodate restaurants’ specific needs. Restaurants can choose between hot and cold carrying types, eco-friendly food containers, and heavy-weight materials. Durable, microwavable and leak-proof these disposable containers are an ideal solution for restaurants looking to expand their catering and delivery programs.

All disposables can be branded with the restaurant’s colors, logo, slogan or special seasonal messaging. Branded disposables allow restaurants to promote their brand with customers on the go. Ask about Dot It’s custom options for disposable containers, cups, and lids.

To learn more about Dot It’s branded disposables or to purchase stock disposables online, visit www.DotIt.com or call 800-642-3687.

About Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment is a specialized restaurant distributor headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Founded in 1984, Dot It’s mission is to make restaurant life easy for restaurant owners and franchise operators. We source, print, pack, stock and ship all of a restaurant’s branded products and restaurant supplies to all of their locations. This includes all front-of-house and back-of-house products that don’t fit into broadline distribution, such as labels, signage, menus, bounce back offers, business cards, and apparel. Visit Dot It online at www.DotIt.com or www.Brand.DotIt.com.

