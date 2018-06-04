Dot It Announces New Planglow USA Product Line

Dot It Expands Their Food Packaging and Labeling Options

Arlington, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment announces the addition of the environmentally friendly Planglow USA product line which is made from plant-based materials and not oil-based plastics. The line includes high quality, compostable to-go packaging options including sandwich containers, such as sandwich boxes and bags, hot food containers, film front bags, salad packaging, hot cup containers and lids, and cookie/pastry bags.

In addition to compostable food packaging products, the Planglow USA product line also includes LabelLogic Live. This market-leading on-demand label printing software is capable of printing customizable barcode labels, nutritional and allergen labels, logos and more anytime, anywhere you’ve access to an internet connected device such as cell phone or laptop. LabelLogic Live access will be available at no extra cost to customers who purchase any of Planglow USA’s eight sheet label designs. LabelLogic Live’s print at home capabilities are a great alternative labeling solution to Dot It’s Date Code Genie technology—for those printing batch labels or looking to customize package print on-the-fly.

With environmentally friendly compostable grab and go packaging and the on-demand print capabilities of LabelLogic Live, Dot It’s new product line better serves the food service industry and continues Dot It’s mission to make restaurant life easy for restaurant owners and franchise operators, while remaining mindful of the industry’s environmental impact.

Dot It President, Gary Cooper states, “We are excited to now offer Planglow USA products as a luxury yet cost-effective line of compostable packaging and label software for the eco-conscious. Dot It’s goal is to provide comprehensive solutions for labeling and packaging that fits different markets and price points, and as always, to make restaurant life easy!”

Beginning June 1st, Planglow USA will be managed by Dot It, and Planglow USA products will be available for purchase on DotIt.com.

To learn more about Dot It’s product offerings or to request more information regarding LabelLogic Live or Date Code Genie, visit www.DotIt.com or call 800-642-3687.

About Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment is a specialized restaurant distributor headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Founded in 1984, Dot It’s mission is to make restaurant life easy for restaurant owners and franchise operators. We source, print, pack, stock and ship all of a restaurant’s branded products and restaurant supplies to all of their locations. This includes all front-of-house and back-of-house products that don’t fit into broadline distribution, such as labels, signage, menus, bounce back offers, business cards, and apparel. Visit Dot It online at www.DotIt.com.

Contact:

Rachel Morgan

Director of Marketing

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

800-642-3687

rmorgan@dotit.com