Dot It Announces New ECommerce Functionality: White-Labeled Ecommerce Stores

Dot It Launches Freebirds World Burrito Merchandise Store

Arlington, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dot It launches a new ecommerce solution for restaurants: white-labelled online retail stores. This new service is ideal for restaurants wanting to sell their merchandise to end users without the headache and hours spent managing a website, collecting payment and distributing products. Dot It’s white-labelled ecommerce solution offers restaurant chains a turn-key solution to manage and sell their merchandise online via a custom-branded, secure website.

One of the first to take advantage of this new functionality is Freebirds World Burrito at shop.freebirds.com. Mirrored to look like Freebird’s main website, users can quickly and easily navigate to a merchandise portal and order products online, all white-labeled to fit the Freebirds brand. Dot It facilitates the process from beginning to end including sourcing merchandise, stocking products, accommodating the sale online, and distributing products to the end user.

Dot It’s President, Keri Smith, states “We bridge the gap between restaurants wanting to expand their brand and creating an easy, cost-efficient way for them to sell their merchandise online.”

Through the Freebirds merchandise store, users can purchase branded merchandise and apparel, such as hats, t-shirts, sunglasses, tumblers, and more. Dot It provides all the technical support to manage and maintain the website as well as all the resources to source, print, stock, pack and ship product inventory.

Freebird’s VP of Marketing, Eric Coolbaugh, comments “Dot It’s white label solution allowed us to get up and online with our new merchandise storefront very quickly, while maintaining our brand DNA. The site is integrated with our loyalty program, so our guests are now able to get their swag using either their loyalty points or dollars.”

Learn more about Dot It’s ecommerce solutions by contacting sales@dotit.com or 800-642-3687.

About Freebirds World Burrito

Since 1987, Freebirds World Burrito has been serving guests fresh, made-to-order burritos, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, bowls and salads with plenty of options to satisfy any palette. The restaurant is known for its high-energy, eclectic, and original approach to fast-casual service and food. For over 30 years, Freebirds has expanded its reach across the country with more than 70 restaurants spanning five states. Freebirds World Burrito also offers one-of-a-kind catering experiences, fit to accommodate anywhere from 10 to 10,000 guests. Through its lively and inclusive culture, the Austin-based brand has been recognized as one of FastCasual.com’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2014 and 2016. For more information, visit freebirds.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment

Dot It Restaurant Fulfillment is a specialized restaurant distributor headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Founded in 1984, Dot It’s mission is to make restaurant life easy for restaurant owners and franchise operators. We source, print, stock, pack and ship all of a restaurant’s branded products and restaurant supplies to all of their locations. This includes all front-of-house and back-of-house products that don’t fit into broadline distribution, such as labels, signage, menus, and apparel. Visit Dot It online at DotIt.com .

