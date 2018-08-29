Door County's Hatch Distilling relies on hard work of bees to get gin and vodka in the bottle

Protecting beehives from bears is not among the countless challenges faced when opening a distillery offering spirits made from 100 percent raw honey in Door County, Wis.

In other regions, electric fences are often necessary, since bears love to ransack hives to slurp up all the honey, but bears simply don’t exist in this vacation peninsula on Lake Michigan, and Chris Roedl’s 75 beehives can thrive unprotected.

Bonus: Roedl’s hives are surrounded by organic farms, so the bees have access to all the flowers that grow on edges of the pastures.

Roedl, his wife, Emily, and his parents, Russ and Linda, opened Hatch Distilling Co. just last July. But they’ve been keeping bees and harvesting honey longer than Roedl can remember.

“We wanted to connect people with agriculture, and a distillery is a great avenue to add value to that idea,” he said. “We are partnering up with the hardworking farmers and beekeepers in the area to create something truly local and honest.”

Named for its Egg Harbor location and the family’s history working poultry farms (says Roedl, “there were always day-old chicks running around!”), the distillery and tasting room have been buzzing, since day one, with locals and tourists, curious about the honey-based spirits.

There are several distilleries producing them in the Northeast, but honey-based spirits are truly hard to find. The Roedls went through a long process of trial and error in some pretty uncharted territory before landing on the right formula to create their line of liquors. First they ferment a honey wine, commonly known as mead. “We had to find a yeast that gets along with honey (the high sugar content can cause stuck fermentation, where the sugar does not all get converted to alcohol and CO2), and experiment with getting proper temperatures for fermentation.” They then distill that mead into the neutral spirit that becomes the base for their products.

Hatch currently produces vodka, gin and limoncello, and has whiskey aging for future consumption. Next they’ll release a rumlike spirit made from honey, of course, instead of the traditional sugar cane.

Hatch Gin sips incredibly smooth and warm, with rich mouthfeel and distinct notes of honey and the locally foraged spruce tips that add a delicate green citrus piney flavor. Even the juniper berries are harvested nearby. Their Egg Harbor tasting room features cocktail recipes collected from several local bartenders, but we just couldn’t resist shaking up a classic Bee’s Knees to honor the hardworking insects that started it all. Make it with Hatch Honey, available at the distillery, for the total Door County experience.

Bee’s Knees

Prep: 5 minutes

Makes: 1 cocktail

2 ounces gin

1 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 ounce honey syrup, see note

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled, then strain into a coupe and serve at once.

Note: For honey syrup, combine equal parts best quality honey and hot water; stir to dissolve.

Find it: For buying information, go to facebook.com/HatchDistilling.

MORE COVERAGE

Craving: Foods of the Heartland — 31 days of the Midwest's best »

Twain now open, inspired by vintage Midwestern recipes and cookbooks »

21 timeless Midwestern recipes -- from Ohio to Nebraska »