Donatos Unveils Delicious New Dessert

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Always looking for delicious and innovative ways to feed its customers, Donatos is pleased to announce that its new Cookies ‘N Cream Twists made with real OREO® Cookie pieces are now available at all of its traditional locations starting today for a limited time.

The family-owned company, known for its thin crust pizzas covered abundantly Edge to Edge® with fresh, premium toppings, is excited to expand on its dessert menu. These sweet pull-apart twists are served warm, drizzled with vanilla icing, and topped with real OREO® Cookie pieces. One order serves up to four people.

“We are thrilled about the delicious addition of the Cookies ‘N Cream Twists to our menu,” said Carol Pasquariello, senior vice president of Marketing at Donatos. “Try one bite and you’ll be hooked. These are a great complement to our pizzas and other menu items, but they’re also a perfect choice when you just want something sweet. Our menu innovation team has taken the most popular menu-ed dessert brand in the US and developed a tasty treat we know our customers are going to love.”

The extension of the dessert category adds new variety to the Donatos menu, which includes oven-baked subs and wings, fresh salads, and appetizers in addition to the brand’s featured product – pizza. As an added convenience, all menu items can be ordered online at donatos.com or via the brand’s app and are available for pick-up and delivery.

