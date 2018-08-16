Donatos Pizza Targets Raleigh for Growth

Looks to take a larger slice of the pizza marketplace

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Donatos Pizza is set to take a bigger slice out of the Raleigh market. The Ohio-based fast-casual pizza chain, which opened its first Raleigh restaurant at 111 Seaboard Ave. in 2013, is looking to continue growing in the City of Oaks.

With one location open and operating, company plans call for five additional restaurants over the next several years, with larger plans to build out the balance of the greater Raleigh market over time. To augment this growth, company executives are eyeing additional expansion in downtown Raleigh and surrounding areas North Hills, Oakland and Durham, among others.

“Raleigh is a mature market of almost 3 million people – people who, we are confident, love good food and excellent service,” said Jeff Baldwin, Vice President of Development & Franchising. “In addition to our premium pizza, Donatos has also long been recognized for our family values – a quality we share with the city of Raleigh and its neighbors.”

Donatos was founded in 1963 when Ohio State sophomore Jim Grote bought a small pizza shop in Columbus, Ohio from a young seminarian for $1,300. The company was classified “Best in Class” and acquired by McDonald’s Corporation in 1999, at a time when the burger giant was buying small concepts. McDonald’s sold the chain back to Grote and his daughter, Jane Grote Abell, in 2003.

The restaurant serves wings, sub sandwiches, appetizers and salads in addition to its award-winning Edge-to-Edge® pizza, Donatos’ trademark that refers to toppings that go right to the edge of the pizza. Along with dine-in experience, Donatos also offers delivery and catering services.

“The Raleigh community has welcomed us with open arms since our first location opened,” Baldwin added. “It’s a charming big city, with a booming food scene and enticing atmosphere. Combine that city vibe with Donatos and you have the perfect recipe for success.”

The brand is looking for enthusiastic and passionate franchise partners to help grow the Raleigh market. The average annual volume per location exceeds $1 million. Stores typically average 2,000-2,500 square feet, and roughly 30 primarily part-time associates are hired to staff a singular location.

For more information on the Donatos franchise opportunity, visit www.donatospizzafranchise.com.

