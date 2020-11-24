Donatos Looks to Hire 1,000 New Associates System-wide

Sales and location growth during the pandemic creates new jobs

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) While many restaurants have struggled during the pandemic, Donatos has seen both sales and location growth since March and the brand is looking to hire 1,000 new associates across all of its locations – both company and franchise system-wide – to meet the growing demand.

“While there have been many challenges during this time, our customers have been amazing with the way that they have supported our business,” said Tom Krouse, CEO and President of Donatos. “Our loyal customer base keeps coming back and we are gaining new customers every day. Our reputation for serving a fresh, delicious, consistent product has served us well.”

The pizza business, which is well-suited for pick up and delivery, has flourished during the pandemic and especially at Donatos. The brand has seen more than 1.5 million new customers place at least one order since March 10 and more than 100,000 new members have joined the Donatos Pizza Love Rewards loyalty program during that span. The brand has also opened eight new restaurants during the pandemic – including four in Florida – and two more new locations are slated to open before the end of the year.

With this growth, the brand is looking to hire additional associates with a focus on adding more delivery drivers and opening/closing associates. There are also manager positions available, and Donatos has a well-defined professional growth plan that allows for associates to be promoted within the company. A complete list of all open positions by location can be found at donatos.com/careers and resumes and questions can also be sent to jobs@donatos.com .

About Donatos

Donatos is famous for its Edge to Edge® thin crust pizza created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. Donatos’ products are proudly served in 259 locations in 14 states. Donatos and its franchise partners operate 166 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos’ products are also proudly served in 93 non-traditional locations (79 locations with Red Robin and 14 sports and entertainment venues). For more information about Donatos, visit donatospizzafranchise.com , like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram .

