Donatos Introduces the Grater-est Pizza Ever

Un-brie-lievably cheesy pizza joins Donatos’ permanent menu

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Donatos is adding its cheesiest pizza ever as a new, permanent menu item. The Ultimate 5 Cheese Pizza, available at all Donatos restaurants and online for delivery and pick up, is so gouda it will move all the other alleged kings and queens of “cheesy” like the Gong Show, Jersey Shore and the Kardashians to the back seat to make room for this Cheese-A-Palooza.

The new addition is nacho typical cheese pizza. Covered Edge to Edge® with premium Provolone, Mozzarella, Asiago, Cheddar, and Romano cheeses, the Ultimate 5 Cheese Pizza is a flavor combination unlike any cheese pizza before it.

“We’ve grown pretty fondue of this pizza, and we’re excited to finally unveil it as a permanent item on the Donatos menu,” said Tom Krouse, the Big Cheese at Donatos. “The five premium cheeses melt together perfectly to create a COAT (Cheesiest of All-Time) experience…it’s truly a Festival of Fromage!”

And just in queso that’s not enough cheese for the grate-ist cheese lovers, every Ultimate 5 Cheese Pizza will be delivered with a sophisticated, high-brow cheesy joke. For example:

When should you keep an eye on your cheese? When it’s up to no gouda.

What’s a pirate’s favorite cheese? Chedd-arghhh

What did the cheese say before having its picture taken? People!

The Ultimate 5 Cheese Pizza is available to order online at Donatos.com, on the Donatos app, or in-store at your local Donatos.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos was founded in 1963 when Ohio State sophomore Jim Grote bought a small pizza shop in Columbus, Ohio from a young seminarian for $1,300. The company was classified “Best in Class” and acquired by McDonald’s Corporation in 1999 at a time when the burger giant was buying small concepts. McDonald’s sold the chain back to Grote and his daughter, Jane Grote Abell, in 2003. The creator of Edge to Edge® pizza, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 159 restaurants in 9 states and its products are proudly served in more than 15 sports and entertainment venues. For more information, visit www.donatos.com, like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram.

