Donatos Hires Conrad as Chief Marketing Officer

Well-respected marketing leader returns to family-owned brand she previously served

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Donatos is pleased to announce that Jodie Conrad, who previously worked for the family-owned brand, has been hired as the brand’s Chief Marketing Officer effective September 12.

“I am excited to welcome Jodie back home to Donatos,” said Kevin King, President of Donatos. “She is a very well-respected person in the restaurant industry with tremendous experience and a successful track record. She already knows our brand well, and we are confident that she will step right in and help push us forward.”

Conrad, who previously served as the Director of Brand Marketing at Donatos from 2000 to 2005, will report directly to King. She will serve as a key member of the Leadership Team and create innovative strategies to raise awareness and drive traffic and sales. She will oversee Marketing, Menu Innovation, Catering, and Customer Service.

“I’m very excited to rejoin the brand,” said Conrad. “I’ve been a Donatos fan since childhood, and I look forward to helping create new fans all across the country.”

Conrad has most recently served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Fazoli’s where she was responsible for all marketing and culinary functions including advertising, digital/social media and CRM, field marketing, consumer insights, off-premise business development, public relations, menu management, and new product development/testing. She was with Fazoli’s for over six years and led the Marketing Department since September 2017. In 2021, Nation’s Restaurant News named her one of the 50 Most Influential Women in Foodservice and Franchising.com listed her as one of 8 CMOs Who Rock and Rule.

Prior to joining Fazoli’s, Conrad previously served in brand marketing roles at Wendy’s, Donatos, Coca-Cola, and Pillsbury. She has both a BBA and MBA from Ohio University.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 429 locations in 27 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 170 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos’ products are also proudly served in 259 non-traditional locations (249 locations with Red Robin, nine sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information about Donatos, visit www.donatospizzafranchise.com , like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram .

