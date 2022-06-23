Donatos Family Foundation Raises $100,000 for Habitat for Humanity

National Pizza Franchise Makes Positive Impact through Community Giveback Initiatives

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Donatos , the family-owned, fast-casual pizza chain famous for its thin crust pizzas covered Edge to Edge® with premium toppings, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its housing pillar for the Donatos Family Foundation in partnership with Habitat for Humanity International. From Feb. 1 through May 2, 2022, the Donatos Family Foundation raised $100,000, which will be distributed among 44 Habitat affiliates located in communities where Donatos operates.

“Living by the Golden Rule and loving our neighbors is one of our founding principles,” said Jane Grote Abell, Executive Chairwoman of the Board and the Chief Purpose Officer at Donatos. “Partnering with Habitat for Humanity for our housing pillar was a great way to give back through the Donatos Family Foundation. I’m grateful to our customers for joining us in these efforts by rounding up when they placed their online orders. Together, we made a difference.”

On May 25, Donatos hosted a build day at the Reeb Avenue Center in Columbus where leadership team members, home office associates, and restaurant operations leaders worked together to build four playhouses that were donated to four local Columbus families. During the event, the company was joined by representatives from Habitat for Humanity MidOhio for a check presentation ceremony.

“Habitat for Humanity and the Donatos Family Foundation have a shared vision of putting love into action and creating a better world for families,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of cause marketing and corporate partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. “We are thankful to the Donatos Family Foundation’s continued support to help strengthen local communities through safe, decent, and affordable shelter.”

The Donatos Family Foundation is focused on three pillars – housing, hunger, and health – which are based on the core values and culture of the brand that dates to its roots when Jim Grote began serving pizza on the south side of Columbus, where he treated others the way he wanted to be treated and led with love in everything he did. Through the foundation, Donatos is able to create a positive impact and ensure all money raised goes directly back into the local communities where it was initially donated.

The brand recently shifted its focus to the second pillar of the Donatos Family Foundation – hunger. Starting May 31, all proceeds will benefit local food banks in each of the communities served by a Donatos restaurant. For more information about the Donatos Family Foundation, please visit https://www.donatos.com/givingback .

