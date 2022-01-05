Donatos Expands Menu with NEW Plant-Based Pepperoni in Partnership with Field Roast

Beloved family-owned pizza brand to introduce craveable plant-based alternatives to their popular Heritage Pepperoni just in time to support and celebrate customers’ New Year’s resolutions

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Donatos , the #1 premium brand of delivered pizzas in the country, is ready to help customers with a very achievable New Year’s resolution: eat more vegetables. The family-owned pizza brand announced it will be introducing plant-based pepperoni in partnership with Field Roast

in nearly 170 Donatos locations starting January 1, just in time for the new year.

Field Roast

Plant-Based Pepperoni is authentically crafted using pea protein and traditional Italian seasonings – like garlic, black pepper, fennel, anise, cayenne, and paprika – and delivers on the same craveable taste of traditional pepperoni. The savory topping has 50 percent less sodium, fat, and saturated fat compared to traditional pepperoni, made from a mixture of pea, potato, and fava bean proteins with the same amount of protein as traditional pepperoni. The new Field Roast

Plant-Based Pepperoni pairs perfectly with Donatos’ fan-favorite, crispy, golden cauliflower crust, making for a must-try new menu item that’s guilt-free and delivers on the taste of traditional pepperoni.

“There is no better time for us to introduce plant-based pepperoni to our menu, particularly at the start of a new year when many people resolve to make smarter food choices,” said Carol Pasquariello, senior vice president of marketing for Donatos. “We have a really special way of crafting our signature pizzas, and the new Field Roast

Plant-Based Pepperoni on our cauliflower crust will give even more people – from vegetarians to flexitarians – a reason to taste that magic for themselves and fall in love with us as so many others have. While this addition is a delicious alternative to our traditional pepperoni topping, it absolutely goes toe-to-toe in both flavor and substance, and we can’t wait for people to try it.”

The newest menu item is a first-time collaboration with Field Roast, a plant-based artisanal meat and cheese brand that pioneered the pea protein Plant-Based Pepperoni in 2021. Owned by Greenleaf Foods, SPC, Field Roast products contain an ideal blend of vegetables, grains, legumes, and fresh herbs and spices, resulting in mouth-watering plant-based foods that deliver on taste and bold flavors across its product portfolio. A 2019 survey revealed that plant-based foods are now in 53% of U.S. households, which means the audience for meat alternatives is over half of the households in the United States.

“Our Field Roast

Plant-Based Pepperoni is a delicious, protein-packed substitute for traditional pepperoni, delivering an authentic, bold taste that continues to impress consumers who’ve had the opportunity to enjoy it,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. “We are delighted to partner with Donatos to continue to elevate the accessibility of this plant-based alternative to America’s favorite pizza topping.”

This offering brings added diversity to the Donatos menu, which already includes oven-baked subs and wings, fresh salads, and appetizers in addition to the brand’s featured product – pizza. As an added convenience, all menu items can be ordered online at donatos.com or via the brand’s app and are available for both pick-up and delivery.

About Donatos

Donatos features the Edge to Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos in 1963. With 377 locations in 22 states, Donatos and its franchise partners operate 169 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos’ products are also proudly served in 208 non-traditional locations (197 locations with Red Robin, 10 sports and entertainment venues, and one REEF Kitchen). For more information about Donatos, visit www.donatospizzafranchise.com , like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram .

About Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Greenleaf Foods, SPC, is transforming plant-based protein with a wide array of delicious and innovative products that satisfy consumers interested in adding protein variety to their diets. Our leading brands include Lightlife® (“Lightlife”) and Field Roast

(“Field Roast”). Together, these brands are delighting loyal, longtime fans and enticing new ones who never knew plant-based protein could taste so good. The Lightlife and Field Roast portfolios feature nearly 50 products and represent a leading market position in the refrigerated, plant-based protein category in the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI).

