Donatos Adds Green Goddess Salad to Menu

Family-owned brand expands salad offerings with new entrée, side, and party size options

Columbus, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Well known for 57 years of piling fresh, premium toppings Edge to Edge® on its famous thin crust pizzas, Donatos is excited to announce an addition to its fresh salad lineup with the Green Goddess Salad available in three different sizes beginning on April 26 in all of its traditional restaurant locations.

The Green Goddess Entrée Salad is made of iceberg lettuce, baby spinach, green peppers, Roma tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, grilled chicken strips and the Green Goddess dressing (light, fresh, green, and creamy seasoned with a variety of herbs).

The Green Goddess Party Salad is a larger version of the entrée salad and meant to serve 10 people. Meanwhile, the Green Goddess Side Salad is a smaller version of the entrée salad and does not contain grilled chicken.

“We are excited to add the Green Goddess Salad to our already delicious lineup of fresh salads,” said Donatos CEO Tom Krouse. “This was by far the highest performing salad in testing done by our menu innovation team, and we can’t wait for our customers to try it.”

According to food trend and salad research, Green Goddess salads are currently found on only one percent of salad menus, but the salad’s explosive growth over the past four years (105 percent) has made it a flavor to watch.

The extension of the salad category adds new variety to the Donatos menu, which includes oven-baked subs and wings, appetizers, and desserts in addition to the brand’s featured product – pizza. As an added convenience, all menu items are available for pick-up and delivery.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos features the Edge-to-Edge® pizza, created by Jim Grote who founded Donatos Pizza in 1963. Donatos and its franchise partners operate 168 traditional restaurants in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Virginia, South Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Donatos’ products are also proudly served in 93 non-traditional locations (79 locations with Red Robin and 14 sports and entertainment venues). For more information about Donatos Pizza, visit donatos.com , like on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram .

