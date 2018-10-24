Donate to Local First Responders at Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The Dickey Foundation, the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit charitable organization, sets out to support local first responders across the nation. This year, participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations are seeking donations from guests the week surrounding National First Responder Day, October 28.

From October 26 to November 2, Dickey’s guests can donate to their first responders at their local Dickey’s location and receive a “badge” to sign and hang on the wall.

“At Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, we are honored to have the privilege of working closely with our first responders and giving back to them in any way we can,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “The Dickey Foundation has recently taken on amazing initiatives that could only be carried out with the support and donations of our community, including outfitting our local Dallas Police Department with top of line ballistic vests, supporting our Houston neighbors after Hurricane Harvey and much more.”

To receive the “badge”, guests are encouraged to donate $1 at participating Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations. Guests always have the opportunity to donate to The Dickey Foundation supporting local first responders online or in-store.

Learn more about Dickey’s Barbecue Pit here.

About The Dickey Foundation

Since 1941, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has taken great pride in our Texas style barbecue and our commitment to the communities we serve. It is in that spirit, that The Dickey Foundation was created. The Dickey Foundation supports first responders who protect and unite our communities. Our Foundation is national but our efforts are intensely local, focusing on financial support, public education and providing the equipment necessary for the safety of our first responders.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 77 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit locations across the nation have served guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue. At Dickey’s, all meats are smoked low and slow on-site, every night in every location. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide and includes more than 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2018 Dickey’s Barbecue Pit made the Top 10. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Media Contacts:

Callie Head

chead@dickeys.com

Ashley Richardson

arichardson@dickeys.com