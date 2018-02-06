Don Juan Mex Grill opens fourth Lehigh Valley location

An old saying goes: "The way to a man's heart is through his stomach."

So, here is my unsolicited advice for romantics: If your crush, boyfriend or hubby has an unrelenting appetite, a burrito - yes, a burrito with chips and salsa - is a very wise choice for Valentine's Day. OK, maybe some chocolates, too.

The Lehigh Valley's newest spot for tortilla-wrapped deliciousness is in Fogelsville, where Don Juan Mex Grill opened its fourth location Jan. 25.

The 24-seat Mexican restaurant, operated by husband and wife Juan and Melanie Martinez, occupies the former Natural Sweet Gallery space at 7750 Glenlivet Drive West, off Route 100, in the Weis Plaza.

Since debuting in 2011 on March Street in Easton's College Hill neighborhood, Don Juan has steadily expanded, opening additional locations on Chestnut Street in Emmaus and Crawford Drive in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

A major component of the restaurant's success is consistency, Juan said.

"The key is providing the same quality food and good service every time a customer visits," said Juan, the newly appointed president of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association's Lehigh Valley chapter. "It's very simple, but it's very hard."

Made-to-order burritos, $6.75 to $8.75, include brown or white rice, black or pinto beans, cheese and a protein: beef, chicken, carne asada steak, carnitas, chorizo, cod, tofu, vegetables or black beans.

Fourteen toppings, most free, range from green peppers, lettuce and tomatoes to jalapenos, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Tacos, $3.25 to $4.25, are available in corn and flour tortillas. You also can opt for "bravo style" (hard and soft shell held together by melted cheese).

Other menu highlights include burrito bowls, empanadas, nachos, quesadillas, salads, tostadas, guacamole, queso and smoothies.

Hours at all Don Juan locations are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-438-5661.

