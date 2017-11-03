Don Juan Mex Grill opening fourth Lehigh Valley location

Don Juan Mex Grill's tasty empire continues to spread in the Lehigh Valley.

The company, which opened its first Mexican restaurant in 2011 on March Street in Easton's College Hill neighborhood, is planning to open its fourth area location in January in Suite 5 of the Weis Plaza at Glenlivet Drive West and Route 100 in Fogelsville, according to Juan Martinez, who operates the business with his wife, Melanie.

Don Juan is known for its authentic, made-to-order Mexican cuisine, including burritos and burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, nachos and salads.

Customers also can choose from a wide array of fresh fruit smoothies.

Other Don Juan locations include the 1.5-year-old restaurant on Chestnut Street in the Emmaus Shopping Center and six-month-old restaurant at 5540 Crawford Drive in Hanover Township, Northampton County.

All fast-casual locations are open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. Info: donjuanmexgrill.com.

