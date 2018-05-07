Domu to Restaurant Row: Ramen bar expanding to SW Orlando

Orlando Ramen bar Domu is expanding again, building another “flagship” eatery on Restaurant Row.

Domu has signed a lease and plans to open in early 2019 at the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, the shopping center at the corner of Sand Lake Road and Dr. Phillips Boulevard in southwest Orlando.

“We want Domu to feed everyone that wants it in Orlando,” said Domu owner Sean Nguyen.

With a 3,000-square-foot location, Domu is taking half of the space formerly occupied by the Mama Louise Italian restaurant. It will have a full bar and patio dining, Nguyen said.

Domu opened at East End Market two years ago with homemade broth in its ramen noodle soup dishes, as well as a menu of chicken wings, tacos and bao bun sandwiches.

It’s expanding quickly, with a location planned for Jacksonville, a fast-casual version called Domu Chibi coming to Waterford Lakes, and a sister Japanese pub restaurant called Tori Tori planned for the Mills 50 neighborhood of Orlando.

The Domu team plans to open Domu Chibi around the end of September, Tori Tori around November and the southwest Orlando location sometime in early 2019.

“With the new Domu, we want to do pretty much the same thing we are doing at East End Market,” Nguyen said.

As for more locations in the Orlando area, Nguyen said he wants to wait for these to open and then see.

“(Domu Chibi) is something we can scale, so maybe we can open more of those,” he said.

