Domu chef opening Japanese eatery in Mills 50

The chef and owner at East End Market ramen restaurant Domu is opening a new Japanese eatery in the Mills 50 district.

Sonny Nguyen is working to open Tori Tori at 720 N. Mills Ave. this summer, near King Bao and Pho 88 restaurants.

Tori Tori is slated to be a Japanese pub, Nguyen said in a statement.

“With much success and recognition of DOMU over the past year, I felt like I had to do more for our city to really put us on the map,” said a statement from Nguyen. “I felt like there was a missing piece that I think the people of our city deserve to experience and is growing popularity in major cities around the country.”

Johnny Tung, a partner in the Bento Group family of restaurants is a partner in the new project.

Domu opened in fall 2016 in the popular East End Market location, taking the place of Txokos. Domu is known for its Japenese ramen soup and noodle dishes with housemade broths, as well as chicken wings, seafood and bao dishes.

Domu recently announced a second location opening in Jacksonville.

Nguyen said the restaurant will emphasize authentic Japanese cuisine.

“What we’re creating is a staple to everyday Japanese culture and bringing a piece of that to Orlando,” he said. “Meaning, that every detail will be curated from the design, to what we offer, and how we offer it. We will be sticking to true Japanese roots but will have my modern take on a lot of things.”

