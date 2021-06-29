Domino’s Rolls Out Carside Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee

Pizza leader and DraftKings ask Americans to predict the over/under on Domino’s 2-minute promise for the chance to win a share of $200,000

Ann Arbor, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, believes in offering customers the best and most convenient carryout experience possible, so much so that it is launching a new guarantee. Domino’s Carside Delivery® 2-Minute Guarantee is simple: order Domino’s Carside Delivery online, check in when you arrive, and as soon as your order is ready, a Domino’s team member will head to your car in less than two minutes or your next pizza is free. But that’s not all.

Domino’s and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG), a leading sports entertainment and technology company, have launched Domino’s Carside Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee Over/Under Challenge as well, giving customers the chance to predict if Domino’s Carside Delivery nationwide will be quicker than two minutes, more or less than 80% of the time, for the chance to win a share of $200,000.

“While Domino’s is no stranger to guarantees, this is the first time DraftKings has created a betting pool based on a company’s performance,” said Art D’Elia, Domino’s executive vice president – chief marketing officer. “We want to make every delivery to customers’ cars an easy and fast experience, and if we don’t, we’re going to make it right. As a company that prides itself on transparency, and to show how much we believe in our franchisees and stores across the country, we’re giving customers the opportunity to predict how we’ll do and have a little fun, for free!”

Domino’s Carside Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee Over/Under Challenge is free to play and is taking place now through July 12, 2021, at draftkings.com/dominos and on DraftKings’ Daily Fantasy app. Those who correctly predict Domino’s performance will split the cash prize of $200,000 at the end of the challenge.

“Did Domino’s just ask America to predict the over/under on our new two-minute guarantee? Oh yes we did,” said D’Elia. “We want customers to put our guarantee to the test.”

For more information on Domino’s Carside Delivery and the two-minute guarantee, visit 2minuteguarantee.dominos.com .

Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,800 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $16.1 billion in 2020, with nearly $8.3 billion in the U.S. and over $7.8 billion internationally. In the first quarter of 2021, Domino’s had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with nearly $2.0 billion in the U.S. and over $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2021. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2020 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino’s generated more than 70% of sales in 2020 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino’s announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino’s launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino’s Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

The post Domino’s Rolls Out Carside Delivery 2-Minute Guarantee first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.