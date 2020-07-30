Domino’s Promotes Art D’Elia to EVP and Chief Marketing Officer

Ann Arbor, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, announced the promotion of Art D’Elia to executive vice president, chief marketing officer.

In this expanded role, D’Elia will run all global marketing initiatives for the brand, leading all U.S. marketing and advertising, and working with the brand’s master franchise companies around the world. D’Elia will report to Russell Weiner, chief operating officer and president, Domino’s U.S.

D’Elia joined Domino’s in 2018 as senior vice president, chief brand and innovation officer, leading the Company’s U.S. product development and innovation, national TV advertising, and field marketing efforts. Earlier this year, he gained responsibilities for the brand’s digital marketing efforts.

“Art has been instrumental in building strong relationships with our U.S. franchisees,” Weiner said. “His strategic and creative leadership have made us better as a company. Art is a highly respected leader at Domino’s, and we’re thrilled with his appointment as EVP and CMO. I am also excited for Art to have a greater opportunity to have a positive impact on our international business.”

Prior to joining Domino’s, D’Elia spent seven years with Danone taking on progressive roles, most recently serving as marketing director in the U.K. Before Danone, D’Elia spent nearly seven years in marketing at PepsiCo Inc.

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 17,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $14.3 billion in 2019, with over $7.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $7.3 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2020, Domino’s had global retail sales of over $3.4 billion, with over $1.9 billion in the U.S. and over $1.5 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2020. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2019 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino’s generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those developed for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo and Twitter – as well as Domino’s Hotspots®, an ordering platform featuring over 200,000 unique, non-traditional delivery locations. In June 2019, through an announced partnership with Nuro, Domino’s furthered its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In late 2019, Domino’s opened the Domino’s Innovation Garage adjacent to its headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan to fuel continued technology and operational innovation – while also launching its GPS technology, allowing customers to follow the progress of the delivery driver from store to doorstep. In mid-2020, Domino’s launched a brand-new way to order contactless carryout nationwide via Domino’s Carside Delivery

, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.

