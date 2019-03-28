Domino’s Pizza Celebrates the Opening of Its 10,000th International Store

Shenzhen store marks the 200th location in mainland China

Ann Arbor, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Domino’s Pizza, (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is celebrating the opening of the brand’s 10,000th international store today. The store is located in the IBC Mall at 3008 Buxin Road in the Luohu District of Shenzhen, China.

“Not only are we excited to open the 200th Domino’s location in mainland China, but we are thrilled that it marks the brand’s 10,000th store outside of the U.S.,” said Frank Krasovec, chairman of Dash Brands Ltd. – Domino’s master franchisee in China. “We look forward to bringing our delicious pizzas, quality products and delivery expertise to customers in Shenzhen.”

The store features the pizza theater design, which is open-concept and allows customers to watch the action of pizza-making. Its spacious design, which features more than 1,300 square feet, includes indoor seating for customers as well as a flat-screen TV that shows the status of customers’ orders, from the moment the order is placed to when it is out of the oven.

“The Domino’s brand is continuing its global growth momentum by opening new stores every day,” said Joe Jordan, executive vice president of Domino’s International. “We’re incredibly proud to celebrate the opening of this milestone store, as it is located in a vivacious city bustling with e-commerce and technology enterprises. We look forward to bringing the best carryout and delivery experience to those in Shenzhen.”

Domino’s operates in more than 85 markets worldwide, with more than half of its global retail sales coming from international stores.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 15,900 stores in over 85 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $13.5 billion in 2018, with nearly $6.6 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.9 billion internationally. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Domino’s had global retail sales of over $4.2 billion, with nearly $2.1 billion in the U.S. and more than $2.1 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino’s stores as of the fourth quarter of 2018. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2018 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino’s generates over 65% of sales via digital channels and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, Domino’s began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery with Ford Motor Company – and in April 2018, launched Domino’s HotSpots®, featuring over 200,000 non-traditional delivery locations including parks, beaches, local landmarks and other unique gathering spots.

Please visit our Investor Relations website at biz.dominos.com to view news, announcements, earnings releases and conference webcasts.

