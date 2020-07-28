Domino’s Launches Homemade Film Festival Contest

Make a home movie showcasing your love of Domino’s for the chance to win free pizza for a year

Ann Arbor, MI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Love Domino’s? Want free pizza for a year? Going stir-crazy at home? Fear not – Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has the perfect solution for a fun-filled day. Customers can now compete in Domino’s Homemade Film Festival contest by submitting a home movie that showcases their love of Domino’s for the chance to win free pizza for a year.

“Millions of Americans are spending more time than ever at home and looking for activities to entertain their families,” said Kate Trumbull, Domino’s vice president of advertising. “What better way to have a fun day than to make a home movie and possibly win free pizza for a year because of it? Domino’s might even use some of the submissions in a future TV commercial!”

Domino’s Homemade Film Festival is accepting videos through Aug. 21 at www.DominosFilmFest.com . Customers can visit this site to vote for their favorite home movie between Sept. 7-11. On Sept. 18, Domino’s will announce the grand prize winner who will receive free pizza for a year in the form of $1,560 in Domino’s eGift cards. The second-place winner will receive a $500 Domino’s eGift card, while third place will receive a $200 eGift card.

Domino’s Homemade Film Festival was inspired by the brand’s latest lo-fi TV spot , which was filmed with an iPhone.

For a complete list of requirements and to read about some inspirational filming ideas, such as showcasing how you eagerly wait for your Domino’s delivery, visit www.DominosFilmFest.com .

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Submission Period ends 8/21/20 at 3:00 pm ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., who are at least 18 years of age at time of entry. Minor Entrants should obtain parent/guardian permission to participate. See Official Rules for full details. https://rules.creativezing.com/DominosFilmFest .

