Domino’s Franchisee Association Raises More Than $1million to Assist Thousands of Their Frontline Workers

Local Domino’s Franchisees Collaborate Efforts During These Trying Times to Surpass Fundraising Goal

( RestaurantNews.com ) Domino’s Franchisee Association (DFA,) the largest independent organization dedicated to representing Domino’s franchisees, today announced that the organization with the incredible generosity of its members raised more than $1million to benefit the Domino’s Partners Foundation. The funds will be used to grant Team Members in times of need, assist in medical emergencies, and help with overall financial hardships.

“The complexities of the pandemic have been very difficult for our Team Members. Many have had to make tough decisions on how they will be able to help those in their households who lost jobs or became ill. Some have, unfortunately, lost family members,” said Ken Peebles, CEO of the Domino’s Franchisee Association. “These funds will help ensure that we can help meet the needs of our Team Members and especially those who live in some of the most vulnerable communities in the country.”

With the cancellation of the Domino’s bi-annual Worldwide Rally due to Covid-19 concerns, which is a big fund-raising event for the Foundation, the DFA wanted to help fill the donation void. The donations raised by the DFA in 2020 doubled the previous highest amount ever raised in the history of the Partners Foundation.

“I have never seen such an incredible outpouring of support from our franchisee community,” said Shane Casey, Domino’s Franchisee and Chairman of the DFA. “This opportunity has provided us with greater incentive to continue with the mission of the Domino’s Partners Foundation to help support many more Team Members in need this year and years to come.”

More than 94 percent of Domino’s stores in the U.S. are Franchise-owned with more than 770 independent Franchise owners. More than 95 percent of current Franchisees started their careers as drivers, pizza makers or hourly workers.

About the Domino’s Franchisee Association

The Domino’s Franchisee Association was created by Franchisees in the United States to help ensure their united voice was represented. The DFA has been in existence for over 25 years and, currently, over 90% of all domestic stores are represented by the DFA. For more information, visit www.dominosdfa.com .

About the Domino’s Partners Foundation

The Domino’s Partners Foundation was the inspiration of many caring Team Members and Franchise owners who felt strongly about “taking care of their own.” Established in 1986, Partners was created to aid Domino’s team members in times of hardship and adversity. The Foundation provides immediate financial assistance to franchise and corporate team members around the world. Since inception, Domino’s team members in need have received more than $21 million dollars of financial assistance. For more information, please contact the Partners Foundation at partners@dominos.com .

Contact:

Chris Rowe

Chris@DominosDFA.com