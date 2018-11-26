Domino’s Celebrates Cyber Monday by Launching 50 Percent Off Pizza Deal

Menu-priced pizzas ordered online are half off Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Ann Arbor, MI (RestaurantNews.com) What’s better than Cyber Monday? Fifty percent off Domino’s pizza, beginning on Cyber Monday! Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, is offering half off all menu-priced pizza when customers order online Nov. 26-Dec. 2.

“Cyber Monday is a huge day for online shoppers, and now it’s a huge day for pizza lovers as well,” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s spokeswoman. “The online deals don’t stop at the retail level – now hungry shoppers can get a great deal on their pizza too.”

The 50 percent off deal is only available on menu-priced pizzas ordered through Domino’s online ordering channels which include the following: Domino’s website (dominos.com); Domino’s ordering apps for iPad®, iPhone®, Android , Windows Phone 8, and Kindle Fire®; and Domino’s AnyWare ordering through Google Home, Alexa, Slack, and Facebook Messenger.

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on global retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of over 15,300 stores in over 85 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $12.2 billion in 2017, with more than $5.9 billion in the U.S. and more than $6.3 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2018, Domino’s had global retail sales of nearly $3.1 billion, with over $1.5 billion in the U.S. and nearly $1.6 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino’s stores as of the third quarter of 2018. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2017 from digital channels, primarily online ordering and mobile applications. In the U.S., Domino’s generates over 60% of sales via digital channels and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, Domino’s began an industry-first test of self-driving vehicle delivery with Ford Motor Company – and in April 2018, launched Domino’s HotSpots , featuring over 200,000 non-traditional delivery locations including parks, beaches, local landmarks and other unique gathering spots.

