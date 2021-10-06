Dolly Llama Waffle Master Rapidly Expanding Nationally via Franchising

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Dolly Llama Waffle Master company officials announce a partnership with national and international franchise developers Foodie Franchises. The company is now expanding throughout the United States with its ever popular ice cream and dessert offerings.

Since its inception in 2017, The Dolly Llama has dominated LA’s waffle scene with its own unique take on the Bubble Waffle, in addition to Dolly Llama Shakes, Waffle Sticks, and OG liege Waffles and continues prove that all waffles don’t need syrup.

Not just your traditional dessert shop, it is a destination! With its aesthetic flair, interactive environment, and unbeatable desserts, THE DOLLY LLAMA attracts customers from all walks of life. Families, individuals, date nights, students, Dolly Llama locations truly are magical!

About Dolly Llama Waffle Master

Founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and European restaurateur and entrepreneur, Samuel Baroux in 2017. The Dolly Llama made their dream of working together into a reality. When these childhood friends turned businessmen got together, magic happened!

Contact:

Greg George

Dolly Llama Waffle Master

U.S. & International Franchising

910-228-1995

TheOpportunityGuy@gmail.com

