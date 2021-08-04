The Dolly Llama Signs Franchise Deal in Pennsylvania, Marking Third for the Concept

Colorful and Artisanal Ice Cream and Waffle Concept Is Bringing Irresistible Instagram-Worthy Desserts to Bethlehem, PA in 2022

Bethlehem, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Dolly Llama , the waffle and artisanal ice cream destination currently dominating Los Angeles’ dessert scene, has announced Bethlehem, PA as its third market in the concept’s national expansion. The franchise deal marks the brand’s entry into the Keystone State and will be fueled by husband and wife Jeff and Liliana Vasquez. The couple aims to bring the concepts’ unique atmosphere and Instagram-worthy desserts to the town of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in early 2022.

“Bethlehem is quite a beautiful and charming town to live in. We love the great community here, so bringing a fun dessert shop like The Dolly Llama to our hometown is an exciting venture,” said franchisee and Bethlehem resident Jeff Vasquez. “Waffles and ice cream together just make sense and there’s nothing quite like the concept in the area. Having lived in Bethlehem for over 20 years, the town has so much potential for growth and we’re thrilled to make this business a place for friends, families and the community to gather and enjoy unique and delicious ice cream treats.”

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The three unique waffle styles — OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr — are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts” with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

“Having just recently announced The Dolly Lllama’s national expansion plans and already inking our third market deal is very exciting for the concept. We’ve found great partners in Jeff and Liliana to expand The Dolly Llama to Pennsylvania and we’re confident that the community of Bethlehem will welcome the concept the same way we found great popularity in Los Angeles,” said co-founder Eric Shomof.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles. For more information about franchising with The Dolly Llama visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise . To stay up to date with The Dolly Llama news and announcements follow the brand on Instagram @thedollyllama_la and Facebook @TheDollyLlamaLA .

About The Dolly Llama

The Dolly Llama was founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and Samuel Baroux, an acclaimed European entrepreneur and restaurateur who wanted to bring his passion for food and dessert to the states. The name was inspired by a real llama Baroux encountered on a farm in the South of France, and pays homage to his home country. Since its inception in 2017, The Dolly Llama has dominated LA’s waffle scene with its own unique take on the Bubble Waffle, Hong Kong’s #1 street food in addition to Dolly Llama Shakes, and OG Waffles, and aims to prove that all waffles don’t need syrup. In late 2019, The Dolly Llama announced a franchising partnership with DCV Franchise Group to expand the unique and exciting brand to major media markets across the country. The Dolly Llama currently operates locations in Downtown Los Angeles (611 S. Spring St), Koreatown (273 S. Western Ave), and Sherman Oaks (14545 Ventura Blvd). For more information visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com and for franchising information and opportunities, visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise .

Media Contact:

Hannah Koury

Ajenda Public Relations

thedollyllama@ajendapr.com

650-922-4936

More from The Dolly Llama

The post The Dolly Llama Signs Franchise Deal in Pennsylvania, Marking Third for the Concept first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.