The Dolly Llama Partners With Mondelez International To Offer a Limited-Time Shake Featuring Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces

Throughout August, The Dolly Llama is Offering a Limited Time Chocolate Chip Cookie Butter Shake with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces at All Locations

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Dolly Llama , the waffle and artisanal ice cream destination rapidly expanding across the country, has partnered with Mondelez International to launch a limited-time Chocolate Chip Cookie Butter Shake made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces as a way to shake things up in August!

Throughout the month, guests at all three Dolly Llama Los Angeles locations, as well as at the new Dallas location, can indulge in this innovative and one-of-a-kind shake that contains cookie pieces blended within, Vanilla and Speculoos Sauce and CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces crumbled on top.

In addition to offering this limited-time menu item, The Dolly Llama just made National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day a little bit sweeter! On August 4, 2022, guests can buy one, get one 50% off on this limited-time shake. This deal is valid all day, while supplies last, at all Dolly Llama locations.

“Our Dolly Llama team really enjoyed partnering with Mondelez International to create the OREO OG Ice Cream Sandwich back in March of this year, and we received such amazing feedback from guests that we wanted to launch another innovative menu item in collaboration with Mondelez International,” ” stated co-founder Eric Shomof. “We’re constantly looking for new ways to achieve innovation and keep our guests coming back for more, and I’m confident that by blending our ice cream with one of the world’s most famous chocolate chip cookie brands, CHIPS AHOY!, our guests are going to love it! As a brand, we’ve got a lot of exciting things along the horizon, including over 35 franchise locations signed and in the works, but this collaboration and limited-time offering is at the core of what we love to do – bring delicious desserts to smiling guests!”

“The Dolly Llama has never failed to execute unique and innovative menu items and we thought they did such an incredible job with the previous collaboration, we knew we had to do it again (we all are smart cookies here – pun intended) so what’s better than a chocolate chip cookie shake?!,” said Justine Chapin, Marketing Services Manager at Mondelez Foodservice. “We look forward to even more collaborations with the Dolly Llama down the line.”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all customers can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be attributed to their innovative and artisanal ice cream flavors and waffles, but the experience provided at their location is what allows the shop to dominate and continue to be a destination for Angelenos, Texans and tourists alike. All of The Dolly Llama shops share design features such as a large ‘Waffle Master’ sign across the wall, iconic llama footprints and bubble-waffle shaped prints along the walls, offering guests a truly magical experience the moment they walk through the doors.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The three unique waffle styles — OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr — are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts” with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes, such as the limited-time Chocolate Chip Cookie Butter Shake, are other over-the-top brand staples.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles (Downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, Sherman Oaks), as well as having recently opened a location in Dallas. For more information about franchising with The Dolly Llama visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise .

The Dolly Llama was founded by real estate leader, Eric Shomof and Samuel Baroux, an acclaimed European entrepreneur and restaurateur who wanted to bring his passion for food and dessert to the states. The name was inspired by a real llama Baroux encountered on a farm in the South of France, and pays homage to his home country. Since its inception in 2017, The Dolly Llama has dominated LA’s waffle scene with its own unique take on the Bubble Waffle, Hong Kong’s #1 street food in addition to Dolly Llama Shakes, and OG Waffles, and aims to prove that all waffles don’t need syrup. In late 2019, The Dolly Llama announced a franchising partnership with DCV Franchise Group to expand the unique and exciting brand to major media markets across the country. The Dolly Llama currently operates locations in Downtown Los Angeles (611 S. Spring St), Koreatown (273 S. Western Ave), Sherman Oaks (14545 Ventura Blvd) and Dallas (2817 Howell St). For more information visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com and for franchising information and opportunities, visit https://www.thedollyllamala.com/franchise .

Mondelez International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelez International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

